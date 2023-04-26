Digitise Africa economies – President Kagame

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

Rwanda President Paul Kagame and chairman of Smart Africa has said to transform Africa’s as a continent means digitising the economies to reduce barriers to trade.

Addressing delegates at the Transform Africa Summit in the resort town of Victoria Falls this afternoon, President Kagame called for everyone to be connected to broadband.

“President Kagame says Transforming Africa means digitising our economies. Everyone has to be connected to broadband and more 60 percent of those with access to broadband do not utilise it. We need to use digitalise platforms to reduce barriers to trade. Artificial intelligence has made headlines in recent weeks. We should move quickly to embrace artificial intelligence and make it work,” said President Kagame.

He said he was happy to be in Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls, “enjoying the country’s hospitality.”

This year the Transform Africa Summit is being held under the theme: “Connect, Innovate and Transform.

The summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

President Mnangagwa hosted four Heads of State, among them King Mswati III and Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi