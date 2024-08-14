Diliza’s Unlock Party thrills as local DJs, artistes shine in Lobengula West

Some of the people who attended Diliza's Unlock Party

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Lobengula West was abuzz with energy on Sunday evening as ghetto youths flocked to the annual Unlock Party, organised by renowned musician, Diliza.

The event kicked off with a vibrant atmosphere as DJs took turns on the decks, spinning crowd favourites and keeping the energy high throughout the night. Local DJs such as DJ Skaiva, DJ Hikwa, and DJ Just Drey showcased their talents, while Diliza himself performed, delivering a nostalgic mix of Kalawa Jazmee music that delighted attendees.

Guests at the event expressed their enjoyment and appreciation for the well-organised party. Mandlenkosi Dube, who travelled from Luveve 4, commented, “I had the time of my life here in Lobengula. The event was superbly planned, and it was great to discover the wealth of local talent in Bulawayo. I’m eagerly looking forward to the next edition.”

Prisca Nkala also praised the event, noting that it provided a much-needed break from daily stress.

“I’m thankful to have been part of this event. It was a chance to relax and forget my troubles. I also appreciated the inclusion of female DJs, who proved that they are just as skilled as their male counterparts,” she said.

In light of the strong turnout, Diliza is considering a larger venue for future events.

“I’m thrilled with the support and enthusiasm from the community. Our current venue can no longer accommodate everyone, so I’m planning for a bigger space next time. Additionally, I’m working with many young people, helping to steer them away from drugs and negative influences,” Diliza explained.

He also highlighted the event’s role in scouting local talent.

“One of our goals was to spot and nurture new talent, and we were pleased to see some promising artists showcase their skills.”

The Unlock Party was a resounding success, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating the next event.