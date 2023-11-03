Dipstreet: the home of scrumptious and affordable street meals tailor-made to suit every taste

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

DIPSTREET has become synonymous with mouth-watering treats in Bulawayo.

It is a street food stall, catering for events, run by talented local street chef Samantha Nompumelelo Dube.

Dipstreet food stall was established last year in December but has quickly made its way to being the talk of the town at its second Munch & Sip appearance in April 2023.

The mobile Tinted Gazebo Tent from which the scrumptious meals are made has become a seal of approval at prominent foodie events.

Samantha grabbed attention and charmed palates with an imaginatively themed menu, titled ‘Africa meets Europe.’ Bulawayo food lovers were introduced to some East African street delicacies such as the Kenyan Beef Kwasakwasa- a mixture of cow hooves, cow head, tripe seasoned with paprika and peppers paired alongside some vegetable Ugali which tastes the same as our very own Isitshwala, although with a dash of butter, carrots and corn-starch.

Dip Street believes that every country has a different food culture and by blending tastes from different societies they are able to create sumptuous, affordable and very filling meals ideal for a great day out.

The street chefs will again showcase their culinary talent at the upcoming upmarket Garden of House event on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Samantha stated that not only are they serving revellers at the event but they are also developing a connection between the society and the food, cultivating and showcasing the richness of Bulawayo culture, not only in music, and fashion but also in the culinary arts.

Dip Street has managed to draw crowds and display their “SOLD OUT” boards at events that include Munch & Sip, House in the CBD, Garden of House, Picnic and Chill, and Bulawayo Sneaker Expo 2023 and have managed to attract and sell out at large international shows such as the Murumba Pitch- Under The Sun show which was held at the ZITF grounds.

One of their street chefs- Rich Flavour also known as SweetVic has gone as far as Gwanda to showcase amazing street meals to revellers during local and international shows impressing patrons with their street menus.

When asked why they seem to stand out in Bulawayo, Samantha said that they have learnt to read the crowd and provide them with recipes that suit their requirements and preferences but still remain affordable and delicious. For example: “This upcoming Garden of House event we will be serving our famous Kwasakwasa at $4 and our street-made Braciole di Maiale for $5, which is our fine-grained and marbled pork chop seasoned with our secret ingredient Tonga spice which I’m sure everyone will love. All our ingredients are sourced locally and we don’t cook by the book- we do it the street way so it always comes out better and different. With us you always get to taste the streets”, she said.