Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MICHELLE Madau, a woman with unwavering passion for the beauty industry and owner of facebeatsdivas, has been nominated for the prestigious African Influencer Awards under the category of Excellence in the Beauty Industry.

Despite facing numerous challenges due to her disability, Madau has defied the odds and carved a niche for herself in the highly competitive beauty industry.

“I feel so excited to be nominated. I have never been nominated for anything and l really didn’t see myself being nominated and it’s amazing. It feels really good and I guess hard work, persistence and determination really pays off. It hasn’t been easy but here we are and here I am being nominated,” said a grateful Madau.

Madau said her nomination came after a client praised the exclusive and private nature of her beauty bar, as well as her ability to communicate with clients online. Impressed by Madau’s services, the client recommended that she put herself forward for the awards.

Madau believes that disability does not equate to inability.

“I have had a significant impact, particularly in the differently-abled community, as I firmly believe that disability does not equate to inability. Despite the numerous challenges faced as a differently disabled person, I choose to set them aside in any industry and strive to achieve my dreams. I have bigger aspirations than this, and I genuinely believe that I have made a substantial impact in that regard,” she said.

While acknowledging the other nominees in her category, Madau said each individual brings their own unique qualities and that the best person will ultimately win the award.

“The ladies who were nominated in my category are equally good in the beauty industry. We all have our unique qualities and are different. May the best person win,” she said.

Madau said the nomination has brought numerous opportunities for her, as it has increased awareness of her business and attracted more clients. The recognition has boosted her reputation, with people now seeking her services and inquiring about her location and pricing.

“The award brings a lot of opportunities to me. People have that mentality that unless you are recommended or acknowledged in a certain way then you are not good but because now that people know that my name is up for nominations my enquiries have gone up and everybody is asking where are you located, how much is this, can you come for this or that.

“So it’s really been good for business being nominated on my side because now people think l am actually good otherwise I wouldn’t have been nominated. Being nominated has actually bought a lot of clientele or rather a lot of enquiries and all those enquiries bring good paying loyal clients. I am very grateful for that,” added Madau.

The African Influencer Awards hold great significance within the industry, and Madau’s nomination has undoubtedly elevated her profile and opened doors for further success. — @TashaMutsiba.