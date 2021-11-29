Disability doesn’t mean inability: Musician

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

WHEN one speaks of renowned visually-impaired musicians, the names of the late Zimbabwean artiste Paul Matavire and South African singer Steve Kekana come into mind.

While these music heroes that gave so much hope to people with disabilities might have fallen, more are coming up.

Born and bred in Gwanda, Thembela Sibanda (27) who is visually-impaired has proved to be a force to reckon with in the music industry.

His vocal abilities have seen him earn a spot as one of the lead singers of renowned gospel groups, Zimpraise and Hybrid Psalms.

He has recorded some songs with Zimpraise among them, the popular hymn Vongwai Jehova.

Sibanda who is also a vocal coach and songwriter for Hybrid Psalms, said he started singing at a tender age.

“My parents told me that they realised I had a singing talent at the age of four. When I was doing Grade Two, I joined the school choir and I was introduced to choral music.

Singing choral music gave me a deeper understanding of music and the dynamics involved. I was able to grasp the concept of notations, ranges and different keys among other things,” he said.

Sibanda said he continued doing music in high school where he was further exposed to more technicalities behind singing. He said his growth in music can also be traced to church as he joined the praise and worship team in 2011 when he was doing his Form Three.

In 2014 after completing A-level, Sibanda joined Hybrid Psalms. He later joined Zimpraise in 2016 where he is a lead vocalist.

And now, Sibanda has started working on his solo career and he started recording his debut album in July which is still at the mixing and mastering stage. He hopes to launch it in February.

The album could have been out by now but Sibanda said financial challenges have delayed its launch. So in the meantime, he is recording solo sessions that he posts on YouTube and Facebook to increase his fan base.

Off music, Sibanda attained a degree in social work with the University of Zimbabwe and is studying towards a masters in social work.

He is doing his internship as a social development officer in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and is based in Insiza district.

“I attained 14 points at A-level and my desire was to study music. My parents, however, insisted that I find a course that would get me formal employment and that’s when I studied social work. This has not stopped me from doing what I love, which is being a musician,” he said.

The artiste who learnt at Mtshabezi Secondary School said he did not have much resources and textbooks to use so he relied on the help of his friends. He said just as a person with sight uses his eyes to grasp concepts that he reads, he uses his ears to grasp concepts that he hears.

“The journey through most studies hasn’t been an easy one. At high school, I didn’t have Braille material so my friends would read out the notes to me. I would master everything just by listening to them. This is what helped me to attain 14 points at A-level.

“I had a number of friends and each would assist me with certain subjects. At tertiary level, the situation is better because I’m using an application called talk back. This application reads out things that are on my computer and cellphone.

With it, I’m able to read my notes, do my research and also use various social media applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook. I’m still trying to figure out how to use Instagram.”

Sibanda said his determination and love for music has kept him focused and the same determination has helped him excel in his studies.

“Music is my life. I’m able to connect with people through my music. Even though I can’t see them as I perform, I can feel and sense the joy of my audience as I perform. Through listening, I can tell how the audience feels.”

Sibanda said having a disability should not hinder someone from pursuing his or her goals.

He also appealed to well-wishers to assist him with resources to enable him to record his music. – @DubeMatutu