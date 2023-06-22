‘Disability is not inability’ — Marshall K

Natasha Mutsiba – [email protected]

MUSICIAN Marshall Shumba known as Marshall K in the music circles has defied the odds and is changing the narrative of disabled people not being able to attain what they want on their own.

The artiste is also a teacher at Sacred Heart School, something that he has achieved through working hard, despite being born paralysed.

Thirty-year-old Marshall K was a victim of birth paralysis as his legs were not functioning properly to the point where he could not do anything on his own. He underwent an operation that made it possible for him to walk. Originally from Chirimanzu, Midlands Province, he grew up in Bulawayo.

Growing up, Marshall K said he never had it easy. He said he faced a lot of challenges such as stigmatisation, insufficient skills, and negative attitude from people.

“Growing up, I couldn’t walk or do anything without assistance. My mother would carry me wherever I wanted to go. I remember when I was in Gweru, some people would call me names such as ‘dheka’ – a bowl that people eat from. I hated school because of such things.

“I wasn’t even confident enough to wear shorts as I feared being called names,” said Marshall K in a documentary of his life that was aired on ZBCtv last year.

His mum, Epfania Phinfold (late) was his major pillar of strength as she constantly encouraged him leading him to pursue music when he was in high school.

“Music is an inborn thing. My mum was a musician so she would always make me sing at home and church, just everywhere. When I was in Form 2, I started singing with the school choir. Professionally, I started pursuing music in 2020.”

He enrolled at Hillside Teachers’ College and said he was often given minor tasks due to his condition.

He said he would choose the harder ones as he did not want to be treated differently from others.

“I didn’t want them to feel pity for me. I wanted to work for myself and not depend on someone,” shared Marshall K in the documentary.

He said the college made him feel like he belonged, unlike his experience during his primary school days when teachers seemingly could not understand his condition.

“It was this particular college that made me feel like I can be anyone that I want to be in life, including being a singer. They made me a choir conductor. Imagine being a disabled person standing in front of many people with such legs,” shared Marshal K.

Amid all the things he encountered, Marshall K did not throw away the towel as he kept going and never allowed people to take control over his life.

Marshall K who has worked with renowned musicians, Mkhululi Bhebhe, and Takesure Zamar produces gospel music that has a touch of Afro-pop and Amapiano genres. So far, he has sung and produced songs, My Prayer, Amhlophe, Glory Hallelujah, Yangivikela, uThandolwakhe, Dlala loJesu and Mwari Wangu with TRB Studios in Entumbane.

He said his music has been received well and he hopes that moving forward, he will get recognised by people all over the country.

“My music is flourishing to the extent of ZBC doing a documentary on my life. I just want to be a known musician and get collaborations with the top guys,” he said while adding that he hopes to collaborate with Enzo Ishall.

Meanwhile, Marshall K is working on a new Afro-pop/Amapiano track which he hopes to release soon.