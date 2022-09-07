Disabled exporter strikes gold

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A 32-year-old man from Mabutweni suburb in Bulawayo who uses a wheel chair has proved that living with a disability is not an inability as he makes bags from beads at his home for export.

Mr Tichawona Moyo was born with spina bifida. This is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and the spinal cord do not form properly. His condition causes problems with bowel movement and resulted in him suffering from hydrocephalus which is excess fluid in the brain.

He learnt at King George VI where he did his primary education. He said he failed his Grade 7 and instead of leaving the school he stayed and started learning how to do beadwork.

Mr Moyo said he left his former primary school in 2019 and went to Jairos Jiri Association where he had plans to undergo some training but encountered some challenges and decided to leave.

He said it was in 2020 when he decided to use the knowledge which he already had on beadwork.

“I was sitting at home feeling depressed when I decided to put my beadwork experience into work. I started off making key holders and bangles. After a few months a lady who stays near our house asked me to try and make a bag for her using the beads. She showed me the picture of how she wanted it to look like. I spent about four weeks making the bag. She was happy and she later asked me to make another one. That is when I decided to make more bags.”

Mr Moyo said he started receiving orders for bags in 2019.

He said in April this year he saw an opportunity to export his bags.

‘It was in April when I attended the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZTIF) for leisure when I visited the ZimTrade and got information on how to export but unfortunately I did not have samples of my products.

I then got one of the officials’ contact details,” said Mr Moyo.

He said he later sent a text message which the official replied to instantly.

“We made plans on how we were going to meet and the location. I went with my bags and they were happy with the bags,” said Mr Moyo.

ZimTrade is one of the many Government agencies mandated to empower citizens in business by assisting them to export their products.

Mr Moyo said ZimTrade later invited him to workshops where he learnt basics on how to export.

He said the agency also linked him to markets in the region and he is now enjoying good business.

“I am making a lot of money through exporting my bags. I sell each bag for US$35. I cannot really give a figure of how many bags I export per month as the figure keeps growing and it depends on the season. What I can however, say is that since I started exporting, my life is been completely transformed.

I am now ready to start my own family as I was scared of starting a family without a source of income,” said Mr Moyo.

He said his advice to all people living with disabilities is that they should not be charity cases but should work to improve their livelihood.

“I believe everyone has a talent. We are all capable of doing something hence what we should seek probably is assistance to realise our full potential despite our disability,” he said. — @flora_sibanda