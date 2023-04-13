Disappointment for local fans . . . as Bosso, DeMbare encounter is postponed

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Highlanders face Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium

Innocent Kurira , Sports Reporter

THE long-awaited league match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos which was slated for this Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium, has been postponed.

The two giants of Zimbabwean football were set to clash twice in a space of three days.

First, Bosso and DeMbare were meant to meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture on Saturday before another epic Independence Cup final clash in Mount Darwin on Tuesday.

In a statement released yesterday, the Premier Soccer League indicated that the match will not take place on Saturday after the Sports and Recreation Commission directed that the two teams be in Mount Darwin on April 16 for the commencement of Independence Day festivities.

Bosso and DeMbare are meeting in the Independence Cup final at Mount Darwin High School on April 18 where the Glamour Boys will be seeking revenge after losing last year’s final to Amahlolanyama 1-0 at a packed Barbourfields Stadium.

“Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC scheduled to be played on Saturday April 15, 2023 has been postponed.

“This comes following a directive from the Sports and Recreation Commission for the teams to participate in the Independence Day activities which will commence on the 16th of April 2023.

The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

A new date for the titanic match is expected to be announced by the PSL in the coming days.

Reacting to the news, football fanatic Themba Siziba says the postponement was inevitable.

“These are two major events. To have them play in three days may not have worked as many will assume.

It’s only fair that the league match takes place at a later date after we have the Independence Cup which is a historic match which to us as Zimbabweans is a matter of national pride,” said Siziba.

Sineke Maseko said: “In as much as we looked forward to the league game, it only adds to the excitement to have a wider gap between the two sides meeting in any competition,” said Maseko.

Another football fan, Kelvin Ndlovu felt the postponement of the game is a good thing because players were going to be affected by fatigue in the second match.

He said it was important for players from both teams to give their all and make the Independence celebrations memorable.

“Personally, I think what the SRC did was a good move considering that these teams would have had to play against each other twice in a space of three days. Given the importance of Independence to Zimbabwe, it would have been unfair to have tired players entertaining the people on their special day,” said Ndlovu.

A fan, who only identified himself as Mandla shared similar sentiments, stating that in as much as the news would be unpleasant to some, national events should be prioritised at any given time.

“I know many of the fans are unhappy with the decision to postpone the league match but Independence celebrations should always come first.

We know the league match will be played later so there is nothing to worry about because we will be afforded the opportunity to once again watch the giants play in a league match.

Anele Sibanda however, said: “My thinking is that it would have been exciting to have the two giants clash in a space of three days.”

