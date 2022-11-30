Disciplining children in an ungodly way

PARENTS must use a rod to discipline children. They must pray for it and use it to spank their children. Parents or guardians must first explain to the child what they have done wrong before they spank them. Hands must never be used to hit a child because this will impart bitterness. After spanking your children you hug them and tell them that you love them. Always discipline a child immediately after he or she has done wrong because children forget. Never beat your child for something they did the previous day. When he does wrong in front of you, you take him, explain to him what he has done wrong and then spank him. You have to beat that child until he stops crying. Never leave them while they are still crying because it is a sign that they do not understand why you are beating them. This is potentially destroying their emotions. When they are now quiet it is a sign that they have now understood why they are being beaten. Parents must not be threatened by the crying, children need discipline. After that the child must be hugged and parents need to tell their child that they love them dearly. This brings order to the lesson and to your child’s emotions.

Lack of Parents’ Equal Participation in Child Discipline

If one parent is spanking a child and he runs to the other parent, the ‘other’ parent must also give that child a hiding. Do not hug him or her because already you are causing a split personality. Both parents have to equally participate in disciplining children. The absence of this discipline formula causes a child to become schizophrenic. A child with a split personality becomes bitter in their minds. If it is the father that spanks that child and the mother then hugs them as they run away from the dad’s discipline then that child becomes bitter with men. Some serial killers come from homes like these and end up murdering either men or women that they have become bitter with. If the disciplining of children is left to wives alone and husbands just show affection without any form of correction, children end up angry towards women.

God Bless.

[email protected]