DISCORD ahead of African Athletics Championships

Sports Reporter

SEVERAL athletes, officials and journalists arrived without their bags after Kenyan Airlines left them in Nairobi.

Some athletes from Guinea and Mauritius claimed their spikes and uniforms were left behind.

They were in a state of quandary not sure when their opening events would be.

An official at Douala International Airport promised that the bags will arrive this morning.

He could not explain why bags were left behind but believes may have been trying to balance up luggage weight and that of humans in relation to fuel consumption.

The African Senior Track and Field Championships will get under way today with Zimbabwe high on hope that the lads and lasses may add on to the four that have already booked their tickets to Paris Olympics next month.

The problem of the bags has nothing to do with the organisers of the championship.