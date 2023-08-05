Discovering the hidden gems of Mzilikazi Legendary footballers, philanthropists, and hidden hangouts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

MZILIKAZI, a suburb steeped in history, stands proudly as one of the earliest high-density neighbourhoods built in the western part of Bulawayo.

Named after the illustrious founder of the Ndebele nation, King Mzilikazi, this vibrant enclave has witnessed the rise of great luminaries from various walks of life.

While Mzilikazi suburb may be mistakenly associated with the iconic Barbourfields Stadium, it is in fact a haven for exceptional educational institutions like Mzilikazi primary and high schools, as well as the esteemed Sobukhazi High School. The latter, founded in 1970, holds a rich legacy, yet remains less-known to many due to its name often being mispronounced as “Sobukazi.” In truth, Sobukhazi High School is a tribute to one of Mzilikazi’s revered inyangas, who played a vital role in the expansion of the Ndebele State.

Beyond academia, Mzilikazi suburb boasts an illustrious footballing heritage, with names like Peter Ndlovu adorning its football fields. In the realm of medicine, the suburb celebrates the achievements of outstanding doctors like Sikhulile Moyo, the man who made significant strides in humanity’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

You also have Supreme Court Judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi and his brother, lawyer-cum-politician Professor Welshman Ncube and many other great academics.

Tourists flock to the Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre, enchanted by the traditional handiwork and clay products crafted there. This haven of creativity not only showcases Zimbabwean craftsmanship but also provides essential employment opportunities for local artisans.

As the sun sets, Mzilikazi reveals its hidden hangouts, the three renowned watering holes — KoMadamara, KoSaFana and KoTswayi. These charming spots offer a taste of local culture, where camaraderie flows as freely as the refreshing drinks on offer.

Yet, the heart of Mzilikazi lies in its people, who have left indelible marks in the sands of time. The likes of Bongani Khumalo, an accomplished economist and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board member.

Khumalo, is an expert in the areas of fiscal policy research, economic analysis, and public finance. He served as a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, Rhodes University, and Witwatersrand University in the areas of Economics Principles, Trade Policy, Public Finance, and International Economics. He served at the Financial and Fiscal Commission in South Africa for 17 years including eight years of which he served as chairman and chief executive officer. He is a member of the ICT and Finance and Administration Committees. An unassuming personality, Khumalo loves his ‘‘drink’’ and of course football giant, Highlanders. His close buddies call him Boxer!

At the height of the liberation struggle in 1976, Highlanders juniors coach the legendary Ali ‘‘Baba’’ Dube lost nearly his entire Under-16 team to the armed struggle. The ‘‘boys’’ decided to cross the border for military training in order to fight the colonial settlers and one of the players was promising Jabulani Mbambo who recently retired from the civil service after many years as the Matabeleland South provincial registrar. Mbambo runs the popular Zimbabwe Bottle Store and another one at the popular Machipsin shops. He is also a successful farmer.

He was nicknamed Rambo because of his stature that saw him unleash bullets of shots that gave goalkeepers embarrassing moments, Mercedes Sibanda, who died in 2002 lived his entire life in Mzilikazi and became a god in the suburb and throughout the country and even abroad. The former Bosso right back and his also late cousin Willard Mashinkila Khumalo illuminated the playing field wherever they were playing, be it when donning the black and white Bosso kit or those of the national team.

The two football gods lived a few metres apart from each other’s homes in Mzilikazi.

Other great former Bosso players who lived in Mzilikazi include legendary goalkeeper Peter ‘‘Captain Oxo’’ Nkomo, brothers Tito and Francis Paketh, Nqobizitha ‘‘Jackal’’ Maenzanise (late), Fanuel ‘‘Ncane’’ Ncube (late), Richard Choruma (late), Noel Cele, Gift Lunga Jnr, Ngodzo siblings (Johannes, Petros who played for Hwange and Chapungu at PSL level, Zephania and Joel), Wellington Sibanda (also played for Lancashire Steel), Njabulo ‘‘Tshiki’’ Ncube (also played for Railstars, Motor Action and FC Platinum), Edward ‘‘Magungubala’’ Dlamini, Thabani Moyo whose twin siblings Kelvin and Elvis, now at Dynamos, are household names in local football.

Bosso’s yesteryear rivals Zimbabwe Saints also has living and departed legends who called Mzilikazi their home. Legends such as the ever-humble and respectful Phillemon Dangarembwa, Oscar Mazhambe, goalkeepers Muzondiwa Mugadza, Adam Maseko, Victor Dliwayo, Zebron Magorimbo and Ben Makadzange (both late).

The late former Highlanders player, coach and administrator Mackenzie Sibanda, who also served as Bulawayo City councillor for many years, is another luminary from eMgandane. Sibanda died in 2013.

It is in these streets that one finds the echoes of legendary footballers, selfless philanthropists, and humble heroes like the late Taffy Moyo, who played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, offering both financial and moral support.