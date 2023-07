Mkhululi Ncube, Online Reporter

The driver of a Honda Fit is lucky to be alive after the car overturned near Manyewu Primary School in the Entumbane suburb early in the morning, on 8 July 2023.

The driver who is suspected to have been drunk briefly disappeared from the scene due to disorientation.

Traffic West police attended the scene.

Investigations Are in progress.

More to follow…