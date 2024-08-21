Distribution of Intwasa/ Pfumvudza inputs begins

Top and bottom: The distribution of Intwasa/Pfumvudza inputs across the country via GMB depots has begun

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Government is taking action to ensure a successful 2024/2025 cropping season by distributing Intwasa/Pfumvudza inputs to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots nationwide ahead of time.

With a predicted improved rainy season, Zimbabwe is hosting the Southern Regional Climate Outlook Forum (Sarcof) this week to provide a final seasonal forecast to guide production planning.

After being hit by an El Nino-induced drought, which led to food shortages across southern Africa, Zimbabwe is focusing on maximum agricultural performance to rebuild reserves and ensure national food security.

The Intwasa/Pfumvudza initiative aims to prepare multiple climate-resilient plots, boosting household food production and enhancing the overall agricultural output.

An estimated 3,5 million households are targeted, and the implementation of small plots leveraging principles such as minimal soil disturbance, permanent soil cover and crop diversification has proven its ability to stabilise yields and enhance agricultural sustainability.

The distribution of Intwasa/Pfumvudza inputs across the country via GMB depots has already begun, with seed distribution to farmers starting next month and aligned with agro-ecological regions to guarantee good yields and food distribution for household resilience.

In Matabeleland South province, an estimated 100 hectares have already been covered and input registration is ongoing. Farmers are also preparing their land in other regions, with maize being a priority in ecological Regions 1-3 and traditional grains in Regions 4 and 5.

Beneficiaries have up to September 30 to complete the digging of holes on the three designated plots for the programme to start receiving inputs.

In an update, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, said distribution of Intwasa/Pfumvudza inputs is now underway.

“Seed distribution to farmers, starting in September, will be aligned with agro-ecological regions to guarantee good yields and food distribution to ensure household resilience building,” he said.

Deputy director of the Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Services in Matabeleland South, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, yesterday said there is heightened activity in his province with farmers busy preparing land

“Farmers have started land preparation, digging holes and some are now applying lime in readiness for planting. To date, an estimated 100 hectares have been covered in the province and input registration is ongoing,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He indicated that land already prepared could have been more as some farmers are currently concentrating on feeding livestock.

Farmers with livestock were dedicating time to adhering to set feeding regimes, he said.

“Farmers with less livestock are the ones who have covered much ground in land preparation. On the other hand, those with more livestock are spending time taking care of their livestock. They are adhering to feeding regimes to save livestock,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Prof Jiri has also said the Government is committed to ensuring that no cattle deaths occur in communities.

“Feed distribution is ongoing nationwide, focusing on districts with the most vulnerable livestock. The effort has so far reached parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Midlands. We are committed to ensuring no cattle deaths occur under our watch,” said Prof Jiri.

Matobo District Development Coordinator, Mr Obey Chaputsira, said there is an overwhelming response from the district with villagers registering for inputs.

“We are still at the registration stage, with previous recipients and new potential beneficiaries coming forward. Previous beneficiaries managed to harvest reasonable quantities despite the effects of drought,” he said.

“So far, there is high enthusiasm from villagers seeking to register for the Intwasa programme inputs,” said Mr Chapustira.

The Government has outlined its summer plan with a focus on increasing production. The plan follows a difficult 2023-2024 summer season affected by El Nino, but there is hope for better rainfall due to the increasing probability of a La Nina phenomenon in the next summer season.

The country’s emphasis is on food production, feed crops, oilseeds, and industrial crops for both local consumption and export.

The Government is targeting cereal production of over 3,2 million tonnes from 2,5 million hectares to ensure national food security and rebuild reserves. The area under cereals is expected to increase marginally from about 2,3 million hectares. The increase in production is anticipated due to much higher yields in a post-drought season.

Maize production is expected to rise from about 635 000 tonnes to 2,7 million tonnes, with the maize yield almost doubling from 0,8 tonnes per hectare to 1,5 tonnes per hectare.

The yield for traditional grains is expected to increase from an average of 180kg per hectare to 800kg per hectare.

Agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing immensely to gross domestic product and it’s also one of the major foreign currency earners after mining.

The sector provides employment and income directly and indirectly for about 70 percent of the population, supplies 65 percent of raw materials required in local industries, and contributes to total export earnings, mostly through tobacco and horticulture.

Agriculture is also key in the pursuit of growth of the rural economy as the sector is up to four times more powerful at reducing poverty than any other sector.