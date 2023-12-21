Disturbing homicide and feticide cases in Zimbabwe, statistics show

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

MORE than 1 000 cases of acts leading to death or intending to cause death were recorded in Zimbabwe during the third quarter including feticide – the killing of a foetus.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show that 1 098 cases were recorded between June and September.

Of the reported, 403 were for non-intentional homicide, 343 for intentional homicide, 306 for intentional homicide while 46 feticide cases were recorded.

“There were 306 cases of intentional homicide recorded in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a rate of 2 offenses per 100,000 population. We also recorded 46 feticide cases during the same period,” read the report.