Divas night out at Hashtag

Club Hashtag in Bulawayo will this weekend host a Divas Night Out with patrons expected to wear “All White” symbolising peace and unity.

The event will be hosted by Thaeh Da Loud One and Roxy and will feature performances from artistes, Ellbee, Ace Zella, and Homeboi Nation. The club’s resident DJs, Brooklyn, Barbar, and Eazy Vert will be on rotation on the decks.

“We want to give our resident DJs the platform to showcase more of what they do best. The dress code for the night is strictly all-white, with the ladies encouraged to wear heels,” event organiser DJ Brooklyn said.

He said attendees should look forward to engaging games and prizes that will be up for grabs throughout the night. – @TashaMutsiba

