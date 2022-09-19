Division Two Netball league introduction deferred

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo provincial executive says the introduction of a Division Two league that will feature teams from around the city has been deferred to next year.

The Division Two league is aimed at accommodating and nurturing players that can’t make it into Division One and Super League teams.

Initially, the provincial association had intended to have the league kick-off this year but has been forced to reconsider.

“We had already received interest from a number of teams that wanted to be part of this project. However, we felt we still needed time to make sure everything is in place in terms of the logistics before we run with the project.

“The idea is for the teams to fight for promotion into Division One and then the Super league. Since we are already approaching year end, we have decided to start the competition next year,” said provincial chairperson Joseph Nkomazana.

He said they were targeting about 20 teams for the pilot project.

