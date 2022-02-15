DJ Citi Lyts was ambushed

The family of musician Sandile “DJ Citi Lyts” Mkhize have revealed more details on his murder. DJ Citi Lyts, the younger brother of the late ProKid, died in the early hours of Monday after he was shot eight times.

The musician’s death had been reported by some quarters as a hijacking gone wrong. However, his family has revealed more details on the matter, saying that he was ‘ambushed.’

A spokesperson for the Mkhize family, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, told Drum magazine.

I can confirm that Sandile passed away at 12:30 am in the morning.”

“They were ambushed and that is ambushed that is the best way to put it. They coupled up; four guys came out of nowhere, stopped them, and shot them in their heads. They fought as much as they can, and the guys shot them. I can’t confirm how many they were in the car yet, but this happened at Dube, Soweto.”

Dlamini added that the family is still processing what happened to Citi Lyts. They are struggling to come to terms with what happened as it appears that this may have been a deliberate hit on Citi Lyts.

“I am on my way to Jabulani Police Station now to verify if the case is opened. But by now it should be because generally if it is a murder case and someone is laying on the pavement when the police come to the scene, it is automatic. We don’t know how to open up that type of case, I will follow up with the family also just to check if they have been contacted by any police officer. I want to find everything out and come back to you with detailed information,” he says.

The police said they are still investigating the matter to establish the motive behind the shooting.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “Gauteng police launched a manhunt for suspects after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of February 14 2022.

“Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am and on arrival found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

“It is reported the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Citi Lyts produced a string of hits over the years, including Washa, Vura and Malambane. Vura was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2016 SA Hip Hop Awards and Best Hit Single at the 16th Annual Metro FM awards in 2017.