DJ Dash, Cue One in Homecoming gig

Millicent Andile Dube

[email protected]

DJ Dash and Cue One are set to host a Homecoming party after having left the country five years ago.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Barham Green Hall.

Speaking ahead of the event, DJ Dash said they have not been home for a long time and they saw it fitting to come and reminisce with their fellow loved ones and colleagues.

“We have been DJs for quite a long time. Even before we left the country, our careers in the music industry had already been established. Back in the day, we used to play as part of the group Pro DJs,” DJ Dash said.

A number of remarkable faces in the entertainment industry will feature at the event in the form of DJs Kead Wikead, Keazy AM, DJ CP, Henry HP and Nicks Micks.

DJ Dash said he is preparing a massive two-hour set with good old school and of course new stuff for the new kids on the block.

“In the past five years, I wasn’t laying low, but instead I continued and built a household name in Cape Town and Johannesburg. This gave me an opportunity to explore different kinds of sets and the industry in South Africa does allow one to express and build,” he said.

The DJ said he might have been away for the past five years but that does not erase any of his Bulawayo roots.

“We’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces as well as meeting the new partygoers in the city. I’ve personally grown a lot as a DJ playing for both YFM and Metro FM here in Joburg so I can’t wait to rock the home ground stage with this refined skill,” said Cue One.

The duo grew up in the streets of BG and they created quite a lot of memories at the BG Hall in their early years in the industry.

“I’m promising to bring my A-game and the best that I have as this is my hometown and also where it all started. So, I’m promising the best they have seen from me,” said Cue One.

DJ Dash is behind the remix of the hit song Bhulugwe Lami by the legendary jazz group the Cool Crooners. He was part of the hosts at the popular Karaoke Thursdays held at the Groove Nightclub back in 2014.