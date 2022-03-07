DJ Dimplez succumbs to brain haemorrhage

JOHANNESBURG – Hip hop DJ Boitumelo Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez has died.

Dimplez’s list of hit songs includes; ‘We Ain’t Leaving’, featuring Anatii and L-Tido, and ‘Way Up’ featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR.

He also founded Pop Bottles, which became one of the biggest events in the social calendar.

His last Instagram post is a snap of him at late rapper Riky Rick’s memorial service on Friday.

His family has released a statement stating he passed away on Sunday from a sudden brain haemorrhage.

They’ve requested space to process this loss. – eNCA