DJ Jabs readies Ivolovolo single release . . . Visuals to air on Channel O

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

Local producer DJ Jabs is set to drop his latest track, Ivolovolo, tomorrow. The release will be accompanied by visuals that have already been approved for airing on one of the region’s most successful music channels, Channel O.

Ivolovolo follows the success of DJ Jabs’ previous hits Amwene, Abalali, and Uya Deserver featuring Msiz’kay and Umnikazi Wempuphu. These tracks have consistently appeared on the Skyz Metro FM weekly Top 20 charts.

DJ Jabs described Ivolovolo as an Amapiano hit that features a mix of rising stars from both Zimbabwe and South Africa, including Zimbabweans Ntu2kay, Pipido Makheyi, Fab G Umshanakagogo, and South Africa’s Olley, Razo Gal, and Produce. The project was overseen by DJ Jabs and Mthulisi Patrick, with visuals shot in South Africa by Sangel Malo and directed by DJ Jabs and Mthulisi Patrick.

“Ivolovolo is a summer hit – a dance tune that showcases the talents of different artistes from diverse backgrounds. This collaboration is part of an initiative by Gegana Records and Khayalyf to uplift up-and-coming artistes from Bulawayo, empowering them to showcase their talents on the international stage,” DJ Jabs explained.

He added, “Music is a universal language that transcends race and borders. This was the easiest collaboration I’ve ever been a part of because these youngsters are natural performers – eager to win and dominate. Their positive attitudes made the process smooth and enjoyable.”

@mthabisi_mthire