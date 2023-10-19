DJ Liz, Winky D, Feli Nandi for Lake October-Great Zim Festival

Lingani Nyika

One of Bulawayo’s finest DJs, DJ Liz is expected to set ablaze this year’s Lake October-Great Zimbabwe Tourism Festival which is taking place in Masvingo this weekend.

DJ Liz, who has been securing gigs in various towns of late, will perform alongside Selmor Mtukudzi, Feli Nandi, Winky D and Enzo Ishall at the Caravan Park tomorrow.

The third edition of the festival will see diverse artistes perform over three days.

The festival’s head of public relations, Tavita Natasha Mpala, said the tourism destination famed for housing the Great Zimbabwe National Monument will be teeming with activities.

“In line with this year’s theme, the opening night of the music festival dubbed ‘Pink Friday Music Concert’ will be held on Friday at the Caravan Park.

The music concert will be headlined by Zimbabwe’s top female artistes —Selmor Mtukudzi, Feli Nandi, and Bulawayo’s DJ Liz. Winky D and Enzo Ishall will perform as guest artistes,” Mpala said.

Also billed to perform are Killer T, ExQ, Holy Ten and Mbeu who will headline the “Zim’s Finest Music Concert” at the Caravan Park on Saturday.

“On Saturday, the festival shifts to the Great Zimbabwe Monuments for the Great Zimbabwe marathon followed by a Culture Day. Tambai Lakeside Park on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi will host a full day of activities that include a tour of Great Zimbabwe Monuments, a lion encounter, game drives, fun shooting, quad biking, boat cruises, fishing and beach sports among other fun activities.

“Other exciting activities include the Charity Golf Day and the Lake October Culinary wine tasting competition, which will be held at Granez restaurant,” said Mpala.

Running under the theme “A Destination Marketing and Promotion Festival with a Purpose-Tourism for Cancer Awareness”, the festival will be unique as it will be one with a purpose as organisers have partnered with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ).

“The inspiration behind this theme is driven by the greater need to raise awareness about breast cancer. October being breast cancer awareness month, we took a deliberate stand to be a festival with a cause, infusing the element of edutainment.

“We’re dedicated to raising awareness on breast cancer throughout the festivities with the help of our various partners as we’ll also inform people on common cancers in Zimbabwe, treatment and prevention tips,” said Mpala.

DJ Liz hailed organisers for partnering with CAZ.

“Since October is breast cancer awareness month, I feel like the collaboration between Lake October-Great Zimbabwe Tourism Festival and CAZ is a brilliant idea because it brings more awareness and educates people about breast cancer month.

“The theme for Friday’s concert is Pink Friday so it means people will know more about cancer and the association for cancer awareness,” she said.

She said she is geared to perform at what will serve as her first performance in Masvingo.

“I was stunned when I received a call (from the organisers). This is my first gig in Masvingo so I’m really excited. The best part was being invited to perform at the biggest festival in the city on my first visit.

“I believe that people in Masvingo will enjoy experiencing what we do in Bulawayo and this could be an opportunity to grow a fan base in Masvingo and likely book future shows there.”

For this year’s event, organisers are looking to attract more than 8 000 revellers that they had last year.