DJ Maphorisa to jet in for collabo with Andrea The Vocalist

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

DJ Maphorisa and Andrea The Vocalist’s collaboration had been hinted at for quite a while and it seems it will be happening soon.

The South African Amapiano artiste, who is one of the headline acts for the Victoria Falls Carnival, is set to jet into the country for the much-anticipated collaboration with Victoria Falls whiz kid Andrea The Vocalist.

This is according to Andrea’s handlers who have said DJ Maphorisa prefers to come down to Zimbabwe.

At this point, it is not clear if DJ Maphorisa who is wrapping up his “DJ Maphorisa Tour” which saw him perform in Portugal, the UK, Ireland, the USA and Puerto Rico will use the carnival trip to meet up with Andrea.

Early this year, the two found each other after Phori, as DJ Maphorisa is affectionately known, asked people to help him locate Andrea as he wanted to work with him.

This was after he watched the young star’s video clip of a performance of Uhambo that went viral.

Andrea The Vocalist’s manager, Tendai Joe, confirmed the latest developments saying the collaboration will happen soon.

“We can confirm that DJ Maphorisa will be in Zimbabwe, specifically for the Andrea project. As it stands, he’s currently in the United States of America for his tour.

We’ll avail dates and information when the logistics and schedules are sorted out,” said Joe.

Andrea The Vocalist expressed excitement at the prospect of working with Madumane saying it will be a dream come true.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m so excited at the idea of working with DJ Maphorisa, one of the best in South Africa,” he said.

However, Joe said they are taking it easy with Andrea since he is still in school. “Andrea is 13 years old. He just started his secondary education so it’s not like he’s now into music full-time.

He has to balance school and music. He has school throughout the week and on weekends, he gets to sing at church with his family.

“We’re ensuring that he rehearses so that we build his confidence and also keep him active, with some guidance.

There are projects we will unveil in due time,” said Joe.

This past weekend, Andrea posted a video clip of him rehearsing with a choir from Victoria Falls, Voice of Worship.

Just like his performance of Uhambo, this video made people love Andrea more as they were amazed by his strong angelic voice.

Sharing Phori’s sentiments about Andrea, one Tinashe Makiwa said: “The voice, it heals and restores the lost strength.”

Andrea The Vocalist became an instant hit last year when a video of him singing the popular Uhambo song at 12 Apostles church went viral on social media.

This then led to a collaboration with South African singer Aubrey Qwana for the same song. – @eMKlass_49