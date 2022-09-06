DJ Maranatha records song to celebrate Nunu Dam completion

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL singer Meluleki Mhlanga, also known as DJ Maranatha, has produced a song celebrating the successful rehabilitation of Nunu Dam in Bulilima District. The dam that is now operational is set to benefit six villages in the area whose animals died due to water shortages when the dam wall collapsed in 2007.

The Ward 1 community came together in March last year and raised R275 000 and rehabilitated the dam.

To celebrate this achievement, Botswana-based DJ Maranatha who hails from Plumtree produced a song titled Salulandela. The song that was released last month is available on YouTube.

“Members of the ward’s diaspora and residents teamed up last year to mobilise funding to restore the dam because when it wasn’t functional, a lot of villagers lost a large number of cattle due to water shortages in the area.

“The song commemorates its completion as a result of our hard work. It chronicles proceedings from planning and clearing of land until the final completion of the dam. Villagers are featured in the singing and dancing of the song in the portrayal of their victory,” said DJ Maranatha.

The DJ, a former teacher, gained recognition in the early 2000s for his passion for developing young talent. This led to Siansundu and Magwegwe primary schools recording albums and reaching the national level under his mentorship. He later earned the name, Teacher with a mission.

“I’m always encouraging our community to come together and work as a team. I also motivate them to dance and sing,” DJ Maranatha said.

The broadcaster who corresponds with Radio Zimbabwe expressed satisfaction at witnessing communities, particularly children, achieve their full potential.

“As a teacher, I enjoyed recording with children whose input was important to me. It’s always been my passion to see children excel and become their best. I have a passion for indigenous languages which is why I spread my messages through them,” he said.

His third album on which he featured Oliver Mtukudzi also gained momentum as it was done with Ntengwe Development Project in Binga which caters to HIV/Aids orphans.