DJ Mzoe plans massive comeback online gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

DJ Mzoe who was one of the first artistes countrywide to host online shows, butunfortunately stopped due to demands fromhis vegetable business, has said he his planning on hosting a massive comeback gigonline.

The gig which is expected to take place in the coming weeks is meant to promote musicfrom local artistes that has been released during the pandemic mostly.

He said he will invite other DJs to perform with Mnjangase, Jussa and Nicky Micksalready confirmed.

“I’m planning on hosting a massive online gig mid-August to show that I’m still in the game. I’d been caught up in the vegetable businessbut I’m back now.

“This one will be more different as the interaction with the crowd is set to be on point,” said DJ Mzoe.

As most club DJs are holed up at their homes with nothing to do, holding such virtual shows is a great initiative as it can bring them closer to their fans who definitely miss dancing to their tunes.

@mthabisi_mthire