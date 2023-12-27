DJ Mzoe strikes again! December Birthday Shellings a hit despite rain challenges

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Despite the gloomy weather, those born in December and their families and friends gathered at Hartsfield Tshisanyama in Bulawayo on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for an event that was dubbed December Birthday Shellings.

Organised by the renowned DJ Mzoe, this event aimed to celebrate the joyous occasion of December birthdays while providing a memorable experience for all attendees.

The festivities kicked off with a variety of thrilling activities catering to children of all ages. From quad bikes and horses to jumping castles and trampolines, the young participants were treated to an exhilarating day filled with laughter and excitement.

Rain showers failed to dampen their spirits as they continued to enjoy every moment of the celebration.

The entertainment lineup was nothing short of spectacular, with DJ Cuzin Cooler, Zet Factor, and Costa manning the decks throughout the event. Their beats kept the crowd energised and dancing throughout the day.

Additionally, the surprise appearance of Moon Sky Walker, a dancer, added an extra element of excitement as he showcased his dance moves, leaving the audience in awe.

DJ Apple D, a guest DJ, also joined the event, further enhancing the musical experience for attendees. The collective efforts of these talented DJs ensured that the atmosphere remained vibrant and lively, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

In a heartwarming gesture, the December-born babies were presented with hampers specially curated for their birthdays. These thoughtful gifts added an extra touch of joy to their special day, making them feel cherished and loved.

As the December Birthday Shellings came to a close, the participants left with hearts full of cherished memories and a sense of belonging.

The December Birthday Shellings event marked the second successful celebration organised by DJ Mzoe, following the August Birthday Bash held earlier. The DJ’s dedication to organising these events stems from his desire to create a platform where individuals born in specific months can come together, celebrate their birthdays, and forge lasting connections. His commitment to fostering a sense of community and joy is evident in the success of both events.

– @TashaMutsiba