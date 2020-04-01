DJ Mzoe takes party online

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

In a bid to keep people entertained during the lockdown, DJ Mzoe has decided to live-stream his sets on Facebook from the comfort of his home.

Since last week, the DJ has been conducting the live streams twice a week with this week’s shows set to run between 6PM and 7PM on Friday and Saturday.

DJ Mzoe, who is a resident DJ at Bulawayo’s hip Havana nightspot, said he was inspired to come up with the initiative after the closure of nightclubs last month as a result of the coronavirus. The ultimate lockdown from Monday also gave him another push to host the shows consistently.

“As we’re now under lockdown, clubs have been closed and with the live stream, I’m trying to remove boredom from people at their homes by providing them with live quality entertainment.

“The live streams are conducted at different times because people log onto social media platforms at different times. To try and cater for everyone, I’ve ensured that I play different kinds of music as my fans are from different places and backgrounds,” said DJ Mzoe.

He advised people to follow government’s directive and stay at home for the next three weeks as it is for their own safety.

“I want to advise the public to stay at home at all times, wash their hands and practice social distancing if they are to face the public. Coronavirus is real hence the need to stay safe all the times so that we save lives.”

DJ Mzoe, through the live stream, has joined the likes of DJ Shimza, DJ Tira, Black Coffee and America’s DJ D Nice who are keeping people entertained by playing live music through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

What started off as a simple online quarantine party for DJ Shimza and friends two weeks ago has already turned out to be a big gig as players such as Channel O and Hunters Cider have bought into his idea and are supporting him.

“This has seen his online party being given a six-hour slot on Channel O on Fridays and Saturdays.

Local artistes and DJs though, seem to be slacking as they are not using social media to connect with their fans as most seem to be using the lockdown to relax, something that may render them obsolete in the future. — @mthabisi_mthire.