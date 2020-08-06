DJ Mzoe to celebrate 35th b-day with online gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Popular DJ, Mzoe will be celebrating his birthday in style with a virtual party where he has invited fellow DJs and musicians to celebrate with him.

The virtual show dubbed DJ Mzoe Online birthday will be a celebration of his 35thbirthday. It will be streamed live on his Facebook page MzoeDj Byo Zim as from 6pm on Monday.

DJ Mzoe will share the decks with Zarah Lounge DJ Juzza, Club 263 DJ Nicky Micks and new kids on the block – female DJs Mhlonitshwa, Doubledose and Plumtree’s DJ Langa (ElSun). Seasoned host, Mjangase is set to be the host at the party.

DJ Mzoe who was one of the first DJs to host shows online during the lockdown said he decided to host this party as a way to celebrate his birthday while providing entertainment for his fans who cannot watch him live in action due to the ongoing lockdown.

“Other than DJs, we have surprise acts who’ll perform on Monday so fans can expect fireworks. Mhlonitshwa is a new kid on the block and this will be her first time to perform on a live streaming platform so I’m looking forward to that. Talented Double Dose and DJ Langa will also take turns on the decks,” DJ Mzoe said.

