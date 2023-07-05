DJ Mzoe to launch Fudu Festival to celebrate DJs

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Popular DJ Mzoe (real name Sibanengi Mzoetshe Ndebele) who was born in August is hosting a mega bash that will see him celebrating his birthday in Bulawayo with those born in that month.

He will do this by hosting what he has termed the Fudu Festival on August 19 at The Boundary Bar & Restaurant in Bulawayo.

The Boundary resident DJ who has been making strides as an entrepreneur with his Fudu Media company will be celebrating his 38th birthday on August 7.

He said the Fudu Festival is aimed at acknowledging the work of DJs from all over the country.

“Fudu Festival is a festival celebrating the craft of DJs and artistes, mainly up-and-coming DJs. The event will be in two categories. The first one will start at midday up to 7pm so as to accommodate the young ones born in August. The second segment will be for adults,” he said.

The DJ said various activities have been lined up for the young ones including face painting and photoshoots so that they are kept entertained.

Entertainment throughout the day will be provided by DJs Cuzin Kooler from Gwanda, Nivek from Harare, Tkay from Gweru, Zetfactor, Sweetheart, Bryce, DJ Klasiq and Kanajo from Botswana among others.

DJ Zetfactor MaOperator hailed DJ Mzoe for this initiative saying it will go a long way in promoting them.

“It’s a pleasure to be included on the line-up of this new festival. Through such platforms, we get to flex (showcase) our skills as these events attract people from all corners of our city. It’s going to be an event to remember for us and the audiences,” he said.

Another DJ, Sweet Magic Finger said he is also excited to be part of the event saying the audience must expect magic from him.

DJ Mzoe said after launching the festival in Bulawayo, he plans to take it to other cities and towns.

“The festival will take place four times a year. It’ll move from city to city and the next one might be in Gwanda, Victoria Falls, or Plumtree,” he said.

He said the purpose of moving from city to city is for DJs from different locations to meet and share ideas.

“We’ll be travelling as a group of DJs, combining DJs and artistes from wherever we’ll be with those from Bulawayo and sharing ideas while celebrating the festival.”

The DJ who has turned the decks for more than a decade is not just a DJ but he has a bigger vision for the future.

“I’m not just a DJ but also an entrepreneur venturing into various businesses for survival,” said the DJ who is a photographer and a videographer as well.

The Fudu Media company is part of DJ Mzoe’s projects and he says his plan is to make the company a big media house.