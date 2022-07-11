DJ Mzoe to perform in the UK

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO is going to be well represented on the decks when award-winning wheel spinner DJ Mzoe headlines the Bodyslam Madirano UK gig in September.

The show which will be held on September 24 at a venue to be announced will also be headlined by Zimdancehall chanter Killer T and Saint Floew.

On the decks will be Stixx, DJ Luvmore, DJ Fistoz and MC Kay Cie while the host will be King Alfred.

Said DJ Mzoe: “It will be my first time performing in the United Kingdom in over a decade and I’m super excited to perform internationally for a different crowd and environment.

“People should gear up for a set which will hopefully, open more doors for me.”

– @mthabisi_mthire