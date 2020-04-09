DJ Mzoe urges DJs to utilise online platforms during lockdown

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO muso DJ Mzoe has urged fellow DJs to utilise the lockdown period and showcase their talents online while keeping people entertained.

For the past two weeks, DJ Mzoe has been live-streaming his sets on his Facebook fan page on Friday’s and Saturdays, starting at 6PM, from the comfort of his home.

“As a DJ, to be known, you should have appealing sets that even if you record them, they can trend online. Considering that everyone is on lockdown, this is the best time to come up with such sets, just like what I’m doing at the moment.

“While doing this, I’m also playing a part in ensuring people stay at home and have something that will make them pass time during weekends,” said DJ Mzoe.

He reiterated that people should follow government’s directive and stay at home.

“If you have music provided by the finest DJs in town, what else can one ask for? Just stay at home.”

Meanwhile, radio personalities Babongile Sikhonjwa and BKay alongside DJs Eugy and Stokswit who also had their live stream last week for what the termed “Lockdown party”, are now set to host this event weekly.

The party is held from the Cite Studios in Hillside, Bulawayo and shown on the DJs Facebook pages as well as Skyz Metro FM on Thursdays from 7PM to 10pm.