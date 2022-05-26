DJ Nospa, Etherton Beenie for Zvishavane Hustlers Party

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PROMINENT Bulawayo wheelspinner DJ Nospa aka DJ WeMbinga and former Judgement Yard emcee Etherton Beenie are billed to perform at the Zvishavane Hustlers Party taking place on Saturday.

On the decks at the show slated for one of the town’s most happening spots, Murehwa’s Place, will be DJ Dudzi and DJ Jacha.

Show organiser, Akabe Ncube aka Murehwa said the event is meant to celebrate each and every person’s hustle in their day-to-day runnings. Murehwa said through the event, responsible citizens will meet and discuss their challenges and get connected to other businesspeople.

“This is a party that’s targeting elite people and those people who do their own ‘mushikashika’ for a living thus we call them hustlers. We want people to get inspired to start their own businesses. We want people who are responsible to come together and share skills as well as ideas on how to work together and build and develop our country,” he said.

“The lineup is a selection of the top cream of the country’s DJs who are abreast with the hot music of our time.”

Murehwa who is the director of Hardlabour Investments said the show is being held courtesy of Hardlabour Promotions, an entertainment company that has been running since 2006.

He promised the show attendees a memorable event.

“People should be ready to be on their toes all night as Nospa, DJ Wembinga is going to keep them busy with Amapiano hits, one after another. Zimdancehall lovers will also be kept busy as the most experienced DJ, Etherton Beenie will be throwing hit after hit.”

Murehwa’s Place is a fast-growing upper market pub and restaurant situated in the CBD of Zvishavane town. It is a great place to hang out during the day and after-hours as the hosts always welcome guests warmly. One is sure to feel at home when patronizing the spot. – @mthabisi_mthire