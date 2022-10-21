DJ Nospa, Winky, JP to headline Lake October-Great Zimbabwe fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s most sought-after wheel spinner DJ Nospa will be travelling to Masvingo this weekend where he is set to share the stage with dancehall chanter Winky D and Jah Prayzah at the Lake October-Great Zimbabwe Tourism Festival.

Lake October-Great Zimbabwe Tourism Festival which was brought to a halt in 2019 due to disruptions by Covid-19 is a unique three-day festival that uses sport, music and Zimbabwean culture to promote domestic, regional, and international tourism to Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo through interaction and exposure.

The festivities will start on Friday with the Lake October Golf Day to be held at Masvingo Golf Club. The proceeds are set to be directed towards charity. On Saturday, the Great Zimbabwe Marathon will be held in the town with a traditional dance group competition also set to be hosted.

On the last day, a chef culinary competition will be held with participants drawn from around Zimbabwe.

The festival’s founder Garikayi Garande said they hope to revive the province’s tourism through this event.

“I’ve worked in the tourism industry for over 25 years and my wish is to see tourism in Masvingo grow. It has experienced its challenges over the years resulting in low tourist traffic due to many factors including the lack of activities, especially around Lake Mutirikwi.

“We hope the festival will ignite a resurgence of the tourism industry in Masvingo and attract investors in key tourism sectors such as car hire and tour operators among others,” Garande said.

The festival’s head of public relations Tavita Natasha Mpala said Freeman who is fresh from launching a new album is part of the performers.

“Freeman will deliver an unforgettable experience alongside Jah Prayzah as well as MC Taliban whom we’ve roped in to spice things up. We’re also using this event to empower artists in Masvingo and have four supporting acts from the city. Local DJs, Elder Kauleza, Maestro Hacker, and Terry Gunz will also get to showcase their talent,” Mpala said.

“On Saturday, we’ll have the biggest name in Zimbabwean music, Winky D performing. It’s been over five years without the legend gracing Masvingo stages so this will be a memorable night. Also performing are Takura and Volts for the younger generation.

“Feli Nandi is our female headline act with Bulawayo’s finest DJ, Nospa also set to spice things up on Saturday,” Mpala said.

“To curtail down the gig, we’ll have a Jazz and Rhumba night on the last day.”

DJ Nospa also known as DJ Wembinga said he is ready to showcase his skill in Masvingo and give revellers a taste of nightlife in Bulawayo. – @mthabisi_mthire