DJ Prince Eskhosini to celebrate mother’s life on his birthday

DJ Prince Eskhosini with his daugher and his late mother

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN a heartfelt tribute to his beloved mother, who passed away two years ago, DJ Prince Eskhosini is set to celebrate his birthday alongside the memory of his late mother on January 25 at Olympus Lounge.

The event, aptly named the “Prince Eskhosini Birthday Bash,” promises to be a night filled with music, memories and reflection.

The wheel spinner, known for his electrifying sets, shares a bitter-sweet connection with this special day, which was also his mother’s birthday.

“Her absence is felt deeply. It’s that feeling of wanting to share the good and bad things happening in my life with her. It’s a wound that takes time to heal, one day at a time,” he said.

Sharing his birthday with his mother, who passed away at the age of 70, has become a complex emotional experience for him—marked by joy for his own life but overshadowed by the deep sadness of her absence.

The night will feature an impressive line-up of DJs, including Brandon That Guy, DJ Channel, DJ Becks, DJ Keketso, Eazy Vert, DJ Kananjo, SOP, Mark Vusani, DJ Tawaz, DJ TF, Ncanez, Smash Keys, DJ Sweeto and DJ Raphto.

With music provided by these talented artistes, the atmosphere at Olympus Lounge is set to be electric.

“I might choose to incorporate special traditions or memories of my mother into this year’s birthday celebrations as a way to keep her spirit present,” DJ Prince said, hinting at a deeper meaning behind the festivities.

His fondest memories of his mother revolve around her love for cooking and music, as well as her unwavering support for family and friends.

“Mum was a giving person; she would share whatever she had and she never expected repayment,” he said, likening her generosity to that of Mother Teresa.

The event will be hosted by Clide Slyde and Inno Endless, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere.

DJ Prince Eskhosini promises a unique experience, stating, “My set will tell a story as I will take them to where it started—we will travel back in time.”

While the music will resonate through the night, it will also serve as a poignant reminder of his mother’s love and support that shaped DJ Prince Eskhosini into the artiste he is today. —@MbuleloMpofu