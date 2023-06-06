DJ Sida holds successful one-man show

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

DJ Sida, a rising star in the Bulawayo music scene, hosted his first-ever one-man show at Mathonisa Beer Garden in Mpopoma, Bulawayo last month.

The event, aimed at marketing himself, building his fan base, and gaining exposure, was a huge success, with a good turnout and positive reviews from attendees.

The show, which featured DJ Sida’s signature blend of house and Afrobeat music, was a celebration of the local music scene and the talent that exists in Zimbabwe.

DJ Sida’s decision to host the show in his own community was a deliberate move to uplift his neighbourhood (ekasi), showcase the talent that exists there and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“I was very happy to host the show in my hood,” DJ Sida said.

“It’s important to show people that you can achieve your dreams no matter where you come from. I hope my success inspires others to keep pushing and working hard.”

DJ Sida’s ultimate goal is to tour the world and collaborate with big artists like DJ Shimza, Black Coffee, and Da Capo. The success of his one-man show has given him the confidence to pursue these dreams and continue pushing himself to be the best.

The event was supported by fellow DJs such as DJ Vava, DJ Oskiz, DJ Kaybee, and DJ Z, who all contributed to the success of the show.

Overall, DJ Sida’s one-man show was a testament to the power of music to bring people together, uplift communities, and inspire the next generation of talent.