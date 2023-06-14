DJ Sida Set to Release Debut Single Track in September

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Up-and-coming DJ Sida has announced that he will be releasing their first single track titled Kayizee, in September.

The news has been met with excitement from fans and industry professionals alike, who have been eagerly anticipating Sida’s debut release.

Sida, who has been DJing for the past years, has been working tirelessly to perfect their craft and build a name for himself in the music industry.

It seems that his hard work and dedication have paid off.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing my first single track,” says Sida. “It’s been a long road to get here, but I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received along the way. I can’t wait for people to hear what I’ve been working on.”

Sida’s debut track is said to be a high-energy dance anthem that is sure to get people moving on the dance floor. The track features infectious beats, catchy melodies, and Sida’s signature sound, which blends elements of house and techno to create a unique and dynamic sound.

“I wanted to create a track that people could really connect with,” says Sida. “Something that would make them feel good and want to dance. I think I’ve achieved that with this track, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The release of Sida’s debut single track is a major milestone for the young DJ, and marks the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful career in the music industry.