DJ Stavo splashes $200k on wedding

DJ Stavo and his wife cut the hanging cake at their wedding

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

LOCAL wheelspinner DJ Stavo married his longtime sweetheart Kudzai Alifa Adams at a wedding held at the Meikles Hotel in Harare on Saturday that has become the talk of town.

The two, who have been traditionally married for 15 years, have two children.

The fairytale royal like wedding, which had a black and white with an ensemble of gold theme, was well attended by the country’s top socialites, musicians, fashionistas and diplomats who were dressed for the occasion. Some of the notable faces were Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Mai Titi, Cindy Munyavi, Pokello Nare, Chief J, Jackie Ngarande, DJ Tamuka, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze and the Boyz DzeTonaz crew.

The wedding was also graced by Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo.