DJ Stinah commemorates Women’s Month in style

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS the world commemorates Women’s Month, creatives have taken it upon themselves to amplify the message and one such artiste is Conga Brothers DJ Stinah.

With shocking stats of femicide in recent history due to low regard for women, DJ Stinah wants to be the change he wants to see in the world and is on the verge of releasing a song dedicated to women and love this month.

In an interview, DJ Stinah issued a challenge to men to cherish their partners when he said, “The song Hade (Sorry) is a challenge to all men who emotionally and physically abuse their women. The song reinforces the idea of apologising when one wrongs the other.”

“This is my song dedicated to all the women in the world as we celebrate their month. It was inspired by a heated argument that I once saw between lovers who always broke up and made up.

Ultimately, the two overcame their difficulties as the aggressor who was a man in this instance swallowed his pride and apologised.

“Now, they are happily married. It just shows the power of apologising. I challenge all men to appreciate, love and cherish women, not only this month but every day,” he said.

One of the founding members of the Conga Brothers, DJ Stinah said the song, which is on an Amapiano tip, has passed the trial test as patrons seemed to enjoy it when the band performed it at Gwanda a few weeks back.

The single is part of an upcoming 12-track album titled Long story short which will be released soon. The album will feature Conga Brothers and DJ Prince Eskhosini among other artistes in Bulawayo.

Over the years, DJ Stinah has produced for Bulawayo artistes which include hip hop duo Killemol, Mzoe 7, La Dee, and many more. He said his end goal is to penetrate the international market as he eyes collaborations with European acts on an EP that he will work on soon. – @eMKlass_49