DJ Stout excited to perform at HCM All White Festival

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

Versatile DJ Stout says the opportunity to perform alongside the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Winky D excites him and he will grab this rare opportunity during the HCM All White Festival in Bulawayo.

The event will be held this Saturday at Queens Sports Club and DJ Stout will be part of a plethora of artistes who are headed by Cassper Nyovest and Winky D. Some of the artistes on the line up include, MaiTT, Fab G MshanakaGogo, Killer T, Mzoe 7, Bazooka, Jah Signal, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy, and DJ Ash T.

This will be the biggest party in the city and will mark the beginning of the festive season entertainment in Bulawayo.

DJ Stout, who specialises in Amapiano, Deep house and Afro Beats, is not new to performing in front of a huge crowd that is expected to throng Queens Sports Club, as he performed for thousands during the Short and Shades Party in October.

The Magwegwe North born and bred DJ said he was over the moon and promised a set for people to remember.

“When I think of this coming weekend about the HCM I have mixed emotions. I feel super excited and startled, but I’m confident that I’ll make a mark on the night,” said DJ Stout.

He said he hopes with this performance he would get opportunities to showcase his talent more.

“I’m happy to have this opportunity because it will give me exposure in and outside the country as I’ve received generous offers from different people that are willing to help me grow the likes of Malvern Ntini the founder of Rainydays Entertainment label from United States of America,” said DJ Stout.

He said he also looks forward to learning from experienced artiste on the line up.

“This event is one of the biggest shows in the country and the line-up is massive with renowned artists and I’ll surely learn a lot from them to build up my career further.

I’ll grab this opportunity with all my might to give the best performance I can give,” said DJ Stout.