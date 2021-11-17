DJ Teekay out to change events management

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THERE is a young DJ who hails from Nkulumane 5 who is determined to revamp the city’s events management. His name is DJ Teekay (real name Takudzwa SJ Mtandabari).

This he wants to achieve through his newly established and fast-growing events company called Clean Kulture Events.

For many youngsters, owning a company is not their dream, but for DJ Teekay, he feels that he has the mandate to uplift his peers through job employment while at the same time, giving a youth feel to events ranging from weddings to parties.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, DJ Teekay said: “My journey started off in 2017. I had a passion of being a DJ and being young then, I was exposed to playing at weddings and parties.

“This pushed me to devise an idea of owning my own events company. That’s how Clean Kulture Events was born. We offer services ranging from sound, lighting, smoke machine hire and deejaying,” he said.

DJ Teekay said for the uplifting of the creative sector, there is need for youngsters to stand up and claim their spot as every journey begins with baby steps. – @mthabisi_mthire