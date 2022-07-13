DJ Tira back in SA, expected in Zim on Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUCH-celebrated wheelspinner DJ Tira has returned to his home country courtesy of the South African Embassy in Harare.

He departed from Harare yesterday after being issued with an emergency exit document by the embassy.

Speaking from South Africa earlier today, DJ Tira who seemed jovial said he is now in South Africa to sort out his passport and cannot wait to return to Zimbabwe for a performance in Kadoma.

“Ayo, it’s the one and only DJ Tira Makoya Bearings. I’m back in South Africa to sort out my passport situation. But this Friday, I’m back in Kadoma (Zimbabwe). The place to be is Odyssey Hotel with Nox where we’ll be promoting the song Stay With Me.

“I hope that you’re ready to come in numbers,” said DJ Tira.

Socialite Zimboy who is part of Nox’s public relations team said preparations for the Friday show are well on course.

“Preparations for the show are going very well. We communicated with DJ Tira on the passport issue and he’s sorting everything out. He’s expected to return to Zimbabwe on Friday morning for the show in Kadoma,” said Zimboy. – @mthabisi_mthire