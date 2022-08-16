DJ Tira engages President Mnangagwa on #FactZimRocks concept

DJ Tira engages President Mnangagwa on #FactZimRocks concept DJ Tira (right) with President Mnangagwa at State House last month

The Chronicle

 

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month met with South African creative, DJ Tira at the State House where they deliberated on activities to boost tourism in the country.

The wheel spinner has become a regular in the country where he has staged shows in Gwanda and Kadoma.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from his base in South Africa on Tuesday, DJ Tira said he met the First Citizen as he plans to ensure Zimbabwe’s rich tourism is well marketed to the world.

“I met President Mnangagwa on July 27 and this was in connection with an event that I’m trying to bring to Zimbabwe called Fact Zimbabwe Rocks. The event will work hand in hand with the Zimbabwean Government to boost the country’s tourism sector and entertainment industry,” said DJ Tira.

More details to follow . . .

