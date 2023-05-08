DJ Tira, Sha Sha, Nomfundo for Jah Prayzah album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

With only a few days left before musician Jah Prayzah comes to Bulawayo to launch his new album, Maita Baba, the artiste has increased the excitement among fans by unveiling the show’s line-up and sharing that he will be releasing visuals for one of the songs today.

The album launch on Saturday which will follow another launch in Harare of an album titled Chiremerera on Friday is set to feature a star-studded line-up of artistes from South Africa and Zimbabwe. The line-up comprises locals, Mzoe 7, Ma9Nine, Asaph, DJ Mzoe, Msiz’kay and DJ Mzoe. From South Africa, Jah Prayzah has roped in BET winner Sha Sha, Nomfundo and DJ Tira.

The launch will be hosted by vibrant personality Babongile Sikhonjwa with more entertainment set to be provided by dance outfit, Iyasa.

Recently, Jah Prayzah teased fans with a single that he recorded with DJ Tira titled Tocheka leaving many wondering if this song is featured on the forthcoming Maita Baba album. Only time will tell.

One thing for sure though is that the Mukwasha hit-maker is launching two albums on two consecutive days, a first in the country’s music scene in the 21st century.

Sharing details about the forthcoming album launches, Jah Prayzah said: “We’re preparing to launch two albums, one Afro — Maita Baba and the other traditional — Chiremerera. I’m sure I catered for everyone on these albums as they are diverse to cater for their varying needs,” he said.

To hype people up for the launches, Jah Prayzah said he will release visuals for one of the songs on the Chiremerera album today.

“I want to make fans’ blood rush ahead of the events as I want it to be exciting. These won’t be shows, but experiences as they’ve been packaged in a way that will ensure they leave lasting memories.”

The multi-award musician who was a hit at the recently-held Victoria Falls Carnival performed one of the songs there and if the response from carnivalists was anything to go by, then Jah Prayzah is certainly on the right track.

He last released an album in 2021 titled Gwara that featured songs, Bvumbamira, Takarasima, Nyeredzi, Boi Boi, Mhaka and Ndichiyamwa. It had no featuring acts with one of the forthcoming albums, Maita Baba likely to have a number of features.

It is an exciting time for his fans, especially those in Bulawayo who have not only been starved of his music, but performances too as it had been a while since he last staged a show in the city.