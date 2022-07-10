DJ Tira stranded in Zimbabwe after losing passport

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reoorter

South Africa’s DJ Tira is stranded after he reportedly lost his passport in Zimbabwe.

The artiste discovered it was missing as he finished rocking the stage in the mining town of Gwanda town on Saturday night.

Makhoya Bearings as DJ Tira is affectionately known performed at Pheonix Night Club in Gwanda for the first time during his many visits to Zimbabwe. He flew into the country yesterday afternoon and travelled to Gwanda by road.

Posting on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, DJ Tira said: ”I have lost my passport in Gwanda, Zimbabwe if anyone finds it.”

The promoter of the show, Junior Adious Moyo of Five Street Events confirmed that Malume had lost his passport.

“DJ Tira said he cannot find his passport. He isn’t sure whether it was lost in Gwanda or it was lost in Bulawayo. Perhaps he will go to the embassy in Harare on Monday so that they help him get travel documents.”

Moyo said anyone who has information or will find DJ Tira’s passport can phone him on his cell on 0772747159.

Dubbed “A Night with DJ Tira Makoya Bearings”, the gig was primarily a DJs affair. The South African DJ who has been in the industry for over 21 years shared the stage with DJ T Money, DJ Wyqlif, DJ Nicksoul and DJ Ajax.

This was the second time this year that a South African act performed at Phoenix Shisanyama after Black Diamond mesmerised fans earlier this year.

DJ Tira is most likely to miss his headline performance at Konka Sundays in South Africa tonight which is featuring Pearl Thusi and DJ Stokie. – @bonganinkunzi