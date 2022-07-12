DJ Tira’s extended Zim stay blessing for Nox

Showbiz Reporter

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. This is exactly what DJ Tira is doing after losing his passport in Gwanda during the weekend leading him to stay in Zimbabwe longer than he had anticipated.

The South African artiste arrived in the country on Saturday afternoon for a show at The Phoenix (Eyadini) in the mining town. He rocked hundreds of music lovers who thronged the venue for a solid one hour, thirty minutes.

But, things were to fall apart moments later as he discovered that he had misplaced his passport.

“I have lost my passport in Gwanda, Zimbabwe if anyone finds it,” Tira told his fans on his social media pages on Sunday, the day he was supposed to fly back to Johannesburg from Bulawayo.

At that point, he had hit an all-time low. On that evening, he travelled to Harare aboard Fastjet with the intention of going to the Embassy of South Africa to process his travel documents.

When he settled into the Meikles Hotel a few hours later, he conducted a live video on Facebook to keep his fans updated on his whereabouts. Watching him, it was clear he was very dejected. His eyes were actually red and his fans were quick to notice.

They asked him why his eyes were red and he responded: “I’ve been crying. I’m sad that I lost my passport as I had so many plans so this has been a major blow.”

He was to cheer up midway as he started dancing to his beats while entertaining followers. He was in a no-nonsense mood as he blocked all those who mocked him for losing his passport.

Interestingly, when he got the signal that dinner was ready, the DJ put on a huge smile and told followers he had to leave. One would have doubted that this was the same guy who seemed teary at the beginning of the live video. That’s Zimbabwean hospitality for you, it will definitely warm you up.

By yesterday morning, the DJ was back to his usual bubbly self, if pictures and videos that he shared on his social media pages are anything to go by. He even went on to tell fans that he has a new Zimbabwean address – the five-star Meikles Hotel and will be performing with Nox in Kadoma on Friday.

Never one to spend the day cooped up in a hotel room, DJ Tira was captured being driven around Harare. He also visited various radio stations like Power FM and ZiFM Stereo where he conducted interviews.

Confirming his performance in Kadoma, Nox who has been staging a series of shows locally said: “The show will be held on Friday night at Odyssey Hotel. DJ Tira will share the stage with Tyfah Guni and me. The event has been dubbed Stay With Me tour.”

Nox and Tira worked together on Nox’s song Stay With Me that was released last year. This will be their first time to perform the hit together locally with Tira’s presence in the country being a blessing in disguise for Nox.

“This is the grand finale of the Zimbabwean tour that we embarked on with Tyfah last year. It’ll also serve as the beginning of the ‘Stay With Me tour’ that’ll see us travel to a number of places in Zimbabwe with DJ Tira,” he said.

DJ Tira who was set to travel back to South Africa last night after being issued with travel documents by the SA Embassy, according to Nox, is set to return to Zimbabwe on Friday for their show.