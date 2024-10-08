DJ Yugoe embraces spirituality in new EP, “Healer”

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AWARD-winning DJ Yugoe has embraced a spiritual journey in his latest release, an EP titled Healer, set to debut on Friday.

The EP features three tracks: “Healer” featuring Teddie Music and Thuba; “Uyingcwele” with Vuyo Brown; and “Khazimula” also featuring Thuba.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz Online, DJ Yugoe described Healer as a deeply spiritual and emotional EP, blending diverse musical elements to create an immersive and uplifting experience.

“Rooted in percussive rhythms that symbolise life’s pulse, the EP incorporates groovy basslines, giving each track an infectious energy. The lyrics weave a narrative of faith and love, starting with a song that celebrates genuine love, followed by a praise song directed to the Almighty.

“The final track is a prayer asking for the Lord’s presence to be revealed. This EP explores themes of love, faith, and surrender, designed to uplift the spirit while soothing the soul,” said DJ Yugoe.

Healer will be available on major digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

