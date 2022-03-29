DJ Yugoe’s birthday bash, a big deal in Plumtree

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent 

PLUMTREE-based arts promoting organisation Toundtainment is set to continue with the hosting of award-winning DJ Yugoe’s birthday celebrations.

A number of events to build up the event which has become part of the border town’s calendar since 2018 have been earmarked to take place ahead of the bash on June 11.

Said Toundtainment founder Handy: “Since 2018, every year in June, we’ve been holding events to celebrate DJ Yugoe’s birthday. This year he turns 22. We’ll be celebrating him for the contribution he has made to putting Plumtree art on the map plus his giving back to the community through various activities and mentorship for young artists.

“This year, we want to fuse different forms of music so as to accommodate everyone. Therefore, the DJs we’ve selected fit perfectly in that criterion.”

Handy said the Covid-19 pandemic took a knock on Plumtree nightlife but now, they are on a drive to slowly revive the spirit.

“We’ve adapted to the curfew restrictions so we’re going to make sure that we start our activities as early as 2pm,” said Handy.

On April 16, he said Toundtainment will host its anniversary celebrations as part of the build-up of the June event.

“DJ Yugoe’s birthday celebrations keep growing each year and next year, we anticipate taking the event to Dingumuzi Stadium,” said Handy. – @mthabisi_mthire

