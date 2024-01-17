DJ Zandimaz battles depression in 2023 and emerges stronger

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

South Africa-based Zimbabwean DJ Zandimaz, known for her hit track “Emathandweni” has candidly shared her struggle with depression in 2023, which led to a brief hiatus from her musical career.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the musician disclosed her journey, revealing the challenges faced and the positive transformations that emerged.

“2023 was the hardest year of my life. It’s something that I probably did not speak out about, but I feel like saying it now might help someone else somewhere. I fell into heavy depression to the point that I had to take medication. Something very deep was going on,” said DJ Zandimaz.

Acknowledging the impact on her music business, she explained, “People who know me know I took a break, as I didn’t release any songs because, at that moment, I was not in the right space. Thankfully, I had friends and family who were there for me, and they helped me through the process.

“I grew in different ways. I got to learn a lot about life, and now, I understand what anxiety is, and that it is real. I can say 2023 was a year of emotional growth.”

Recovering her health, DJ Zandimaz expressed her commitment to revitalising her brand in 2024, focusing on growth and expanding Zandimaz Records. She outlined plans for a clothing line, events company, and initiatives to promote and support talent in Zimbabwe.

“I’m going to start expanding the brand to a clothing line and events company to promote and cater for people, especially in Zimbabwe. I’m going to try and create employment and groom young talent as well.

“I intend to open a store where people that love Zandimaz are going to find everything to do with Zandimaz, from beauty to clothes, jewellery and many more. I’m also planning to open a deejaying school,” she revealed.

Looking ahead, DJ Zandimaz envisions a reality show to provide audiences with a closer look into her life. She aims to share her experiences and connect with fans beyond her music.