DJ Zandimaz, Nutty O and Nhlanhla Nciza in massive collaboration

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Today, Southern Africa will be taken by storm as three music giants DJ Zandimaz, Nutty O and Nhlanhla Nciza drop visuals for their track titled Ngifuna Wena.

The song that was uploaded on YouTube last week could have not come at a better time as people are now in a party mood with the arrival of the summer season.

Music lovers and party animals who are looking forward to the festive season are already jamming to the single.

After DJ Zandimaz blessed fans with her hit single Emathandweni last year, she is back with this banger. Nutty O, who is basking in the glory of Kokai and Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza who is maturing like fine wine were the perfect candidates for this collaboration.

A mix of Amapiano and Afro-soul, the track has already garnered 25 000 views on YouTube without visuals.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from her base in South Africa, DJ Zandimaz who hails from Esigodini said the track is all about empowering women in making decisions in their love lives.

“Ngifuna Wena is a love song about a corporate woman who finds herself fantasising or liking an artiste who has money in his own right and actually ticks all the boxes of an ideal man.

“We were trying to portray two worlds where two people have a natural attraction towards each other and despite the usual norms, the woman decides she’ll go for the guy without being judged. The purpose of the song is to give women the power of choosing what they want,” said Zandimaz.

She said the visuals celebrate the beauty and party mood endowed within Africans.

The visuals were shot in Midrand, Gauteng Province in South Africa and in Namibia at Club Experience and Club Excess and showcase the entertainment mood that people have been longing for.

“We hope the track will get a good reception. I tried out Amapiano and an Afro-soulish sound because surely there’s no limit to music,” said DJ Zandimaz.

She said she featured Nutty O and Nciza because of the artistes’ immense talent.

“I’d been watching Nutty O from a distance and I believed I needed to work with him. As for Nhlanhla, she’s always been my biggest cheerleader but this time, I felt she was the perfect fit for the type of music I was trying.”

Nutty O simply said following this collaboration he realised that there is nothing impossible and Africans have what it takes to conquer the world. — @mthabisi_mthire