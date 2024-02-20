DJ Zandimaz teams up with Zimbabwean duo for a powerful love song

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SOUTH African music sensation DJ Zandimaz has released her new single Uthando, a collaboration with Zimbabwean newcomers Michelle and Chuchu.

The song explores the emotional journey of a young couple in love, who face various obstacles and pressures from their families and society.

DJ Zandimaz, who is known for her expressive and passionate music style, showcases her vocal prowess and artistic vision in this song. She conveys the feelings of longing, despair, and hope that the lovers experience as they try to overcome the challenges that threaten their relationship.

In an interview from her South African base, DJ Zandimaz said that the song is a tribute to the many lovers who have to endure hardships and sacrifices for their love.

“The track tells the story of lovers as they navigate through familial expectations and societal norms that threaten to tear them apart. Uthando is more than just a song; it’s a narrative that speaks to the universal human experience of love and sacrifice. With its haunting melodies and poignant lyrics, Zandimaz, Michelle and Chuchu have created a timeless piece of art that promises to tug at the heartstrings of audiences worldwide,” said DJ Zandimaz.

@mthabisi_mthire