DJ Zinhle to AKA: ‘Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani and I as we raise our daughter’

AKA’s baby mama DJ Zinhle penned a heartfelt tribute to the slain rapper.

It’s been exactly 11 days since the music industry was robbed of one of the greatest rappers in South Africa.

Some are still coming to terms with Kienan “AKA” Forbes’ brutal death. His ex-girlfriend, DJ Zinhle, whom he shares seven-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes with, is one of them.

The “Umlilo” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a heart-shattering video of a baby Kairo saying “goodnight” to her father.

She followed with a tribute to the music icon and asked him to “plead” with the Almighty to guide Bongani (Mohosana) and her as they go forward in raising Kairo.

She wrote: “Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza , dad and all of us.

“I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?

“Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani @murdahbongz and I as we raise our daughter.”

DJ Zinhle continued to share how proud AKA said he was of them as co-parents to Kairo.

“The last time I saw you, you told me how proud you are of us and how well we were co-parenting, we had come a long way and even though it challenged a lot of people in how well we co-parented.

“It was never about society or us, it was always about our daughter and what was best for her.

“We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad.

“I am so glad we figured it out, it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did.”

She said that the family will rally together to make sure Kairo remained “the happiest girl in the world” exactly how AKA always made her feel.

“We will continue to do what’s best for her, we will raise her in a loving environment that encourages forgiveness, one that is deeply rooted in the great spirit of being a family…over everything else.

“We are all responsible for her happiness now, my family and yours will pull together to make sure she is the happiest girl in the world…exactly how you always made her feel.”

She ended by saying that they will also comfort Nadia Nakai (AKA’s girlfriend) as she is now family.

“Good night Kiernan. You told me God is in control, I will hold on to these words as we piece together the pieces of our shattered hearts. We will comfort and love Nadia, she is family now. God bless you.”

The post garnered more than 32K likes in just an hour. – IOL.